Rain and snow to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s going to stay dry tonight but clouds stick around throughout the night. Temperatures stay steady in the upper 20s close to 30 overnight.

THURSDAY:

We’ll start out with a lot of cloud cover on Thursday. A weak disturbance passes through the area bringing a chance for a few spotty showers.

It’s going to be a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 30s close to 40. More rain moves into the area later in the evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Showers will be likely during the night Thursday. As colder air moves into the region the rain will change over to a few light snow showers overnight. Lows fall close to freezing.

FRIDAY:

We’ll end the week with rain and snow. Look for a few snow showers to start the morning Friday. Warmer air surges northward and changes the snow over to rain during the morning commute. Rain will continue on and off throughout the day on Friday. Highs will be close to 40.

8 DAY FORECAST:

Rain may mix with snow at times early Saturday morning.Temperatures warm back into the 30s for the day meaning we’ll see a few rain showers through sunset. The end of the weekend looks dry with sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures look like they’ll be above normal for much of the next week.