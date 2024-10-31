Rain and storms for Halloween; much cooler Friday ahead | Oct. 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Widespread showers move in later this morning, along with gusty winds and a few thunderstorms.

This morning:

Temperatures are again very mild this morning with breezy conditions. We are watching a line of storms along the Mississippi River this morning, riding along a cold front and moving east.

Thursday:

A cold front will move through during the day, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms for the morning into the afternoon hours. There will be a few rumbles of thunder for the late morning hours, but the best chance of any severe weather, which is limited, should be contained into southern Indiana with mainly a gusty wind threat.

The steadiest of the rain should be out of here by late afternoon. High temperatures will top out into the lower 70s.

Trick-or-treat hours:

Some lingering showers may be around for early trick-or-treaters this evening, but as the evening goes on, we should try out with fairly decent temperatures under mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Thursday night:

Skies will quickly clear overnight as much colder air slides into the state. Overnight Lowe’s will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Cooler Friday:

Dry conditions settle in with Canadian high pressure on Friday. High temperatures will be close to the seasonable average for early November, with the highest topping out into the upper 50s.

Warming this weekend:

Another warming trend begins to start the weekend with highs returning to the 60s on Saturday as high pressure moves to the east. There will be a warm front that moves in late Saturday night through Sunday, which will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms for the back half of the weekend.

Soggy set up next week?

The active weather pattern continues for the first half of the work week, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Monday. A cold front moving through on election day could bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

The seven-day rainfall potential has a few inches of rainfall possible around central and especially western Indiana through the middle of next week.

Extended forecast:

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain above average for the first several days of next week, with highs in the mid 70s through election day and only falling back to the mid 60s by Wednesday of next week.