Rain and storms return Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch in some areas.

This morning:

There is lots of cloud cover and fairly comfortable temperatures here early this morning, as most are hovering around 60°. Some rain’s rolling into the Midwest, but it’s still a long way away from Central Indiana.

Tuesday:

An upper-level low will move through the Midwest later today, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms across our state. Central Indiana likely won’t see this rain and thunderstorm activity move in until sometime after 8 or 9 a.m. Expect on-and-off showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the late morning into the afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected, but a few areas of heavy rain are possible.

High temperatures are only around 70° this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

We will see additional precipitation on the back end of this low-pressure center overnight. The coverage should improve as we get into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Mostly cloudy conditions otherwise should keep our temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday:

Our upper-level low continues to shift east but is in the neighborhood enough to keep with lots of cloud cover through Wednesday, with some periodic thunderstorms as we go into the afternoon hours. Eventually, we will work from very late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, gradually clearing out our skies.

High temperatures out into the mid-70s.

Thursday:

High pressure settles in for Thursday, making for a beautiful day. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Another system sliding in here late this week will provide rain chances for very late Thursday night and scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday. The weekend appears relatively dry for now. There is an outside shot for a few showers and storms, but it does appear the dryer air may have gone out and kept us dry both days, with highs in the low 80s.