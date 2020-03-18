Weather

Rain and storms return

by: Stephanie Mead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cloudy and quiet morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. We’ll warm to the mid-50s Wednesday with showers and thundershowers through the afternoon. Rain will move out late this evening with lows in the 50s.

A second round of rain will move in Thursday with showers and storms. Highs will soar to the upper 60s. There is a marginal risk of severe weather through the whole state with damaging winds and flooding as the main concerns, there is also the possibility of a spin-up tornado. The best chance for stronger storms or severe weather will be later in the evening and overnight. Friday morning storms will move out with temperatures falling through the afternoon.

Chilly and dry weekend with highs in the 40s with partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week starts mild with highs rebounding to the 50s Monday with a better chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

