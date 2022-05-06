Weather

Rain and storms to end the week

A few showers will be around this morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s! Scattered showers and storms will be around through the afternoon with a gusty thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk from I-70 and points south with the main threat being damaging winds. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 50s.

This weekend there is a chance of an isolated sprinkle sticking around. Could be a tad wet for the Indy mini. but conditions will improve thrpugh the morning with a cloudy sky by the end of the morning. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid 60s. Gets even better for Mother’s Day on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It gets even better through all of next week! Highs will feel a bit more like summer with everyone warming into the 80s. It stays dry, sunny and at times toasty through mid week with highs climbing to near 90°!