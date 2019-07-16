Rain and storms Tuesday with dangerous heat to wrap the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light rain showers Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Temperatures will run a bit cooler today with most in the lower 80s with a better chance of showers and storms this afternoon.

There is a marginal risk of stronger to severe thunderstorms with the main threat being damaging winds. Showers and storms will continue through the overnight as lows drop to the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be another wet one with scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Highs will slowly creep to the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon. The last of the showers should move out late Wednesday.

Thursday is the beginning of several days of oppressive heat and humidity. Highs for the day will top out in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s. It’ll get even hotter Friday with highs in the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures well into the lower 100s.

The heat will stick around through the weekend with highs in the 90s. A break from the heat with scattered showers and highs in the lower 80s on Monday.