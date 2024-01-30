Rain and wintry mix possible this morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quick hitting cold front will bring a round of rain and snow to the area. Clouds will hang tough through the middle of the week.



Tuesday:

A cold front entering the state is bringing a quick shot of mainly rain, but a few areas long the line are showing a switch over to a mix or all snow.

We expect mainly rain to arrive to central Indiana for the early to mid morning hours. There is a chance for a brief shot of freezing rain for areas east of the metro area. We could also see some snow showers mixing in – that looks more possible in northeast and eastern Indiana.

Main precipitation will move east just after 12pm. A few isolated showers will be possible for the remainder of the day.

Highs top out in the mid/upper 30s.

Tonight:

A few areas of drizzle are possible, but most of the overnight hours will remain cloudy and calm, with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday:

Clouds will hang tough for one more day, although we could see a few breaks in cloud cover as early as late Wednesday afternoon. Highs should warm back up to the low/mid 40s

Thursday:

Best day of the week, with lots of sunshine and very mild temperatures as we open up the month of February. Highs should top the lower/middle 50s.

8 day forecast:

Pretty quiet pattern heading into the weekend and beyond. We’ll see a slight cool down starting Friday, but temperatures will remain above average. A large system stays to our south for the end of the weekend, but could bring a light shower to southern Indiana counties. It will also bring some breezy conditions to the area for Sunday and Monday. Long range pattern looks to keep above average temperatures going through the middle of the month.