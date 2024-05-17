Rain chances Friday, muggy air moves in this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another inch of rain is possible through Friday afternoon in some isolated areas.

This morning:

Steady showers continue to push east. Many areas are picking up some very heavy rain in the overnight hours. This will continue to move east and wrap up most of Central Indiana before daybreak.

Friday:

The steady showers start to move out, with the exception of the far southern and southeastern portions of our state. The remainder of the day we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, so a lot of dry time should be around for much of central Indiana heading into the afternoon hours. That said, we could still deal with a few heavy downpours, which could agitate flooding concerns over portions of central Indiana.

Meanwhile, the high temperature should top out into the mid-upper 70s this afternoon.

Friday night:

A few lingering showers could be around for the early to mid-evening hours. Much of the night will be left with mostly cloudy skies, with a few areas of fog developing after midnight. Overnight lows fall to the lower 60s.

This weekend:

Much of the weekend should be dry. There is an outside shot for a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms for Saturday, and some of those could produce some heavy downpours. We’re not expecting severe weather at this time. High temperatures will pop out into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will begin a stretch of very warm and muggy conditions across central Indiana. It should be a dry day on Sunday, with lots of sunshine and highs into the mid-80s.

8 day forecast:

We will remain hot and humid for Monday and Tuesday of next week, into the mid-80s. Return of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front passes through. Once the front passes by, we will cool down a bit by late next week, with less humidity for Thursday and Friday.