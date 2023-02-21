Weather

Rain chances return

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a few stray sprinkles around. Those should move out late morning with clouds decreasing through the afternoon. Expect to see loads of sunshne with highs in the upper 40s. Lows tonight will fal to the upper 30s.

Next chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be Wednesday and as early as Wednedsay morning. Rain and thundershowers will be around through mid evening. We wll see about a half an inch to 1.00″ in Northern Indiana. Highs will soar to the mid 60s with gusty winds through the day as well. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s. Highs on Thursday will soar to the mid 60s once again but will hit early on. An additional cold front will pass through the state midday and will usher in much colder air crashing out tmepratures through the day! We’ll round out the day in the lower 20s. Friday will be a chilly one with highs in the lower 40s.

Quick warm up through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, near 50° on Sunday with sunshine! Highs will continue to warm to the mid 50s through early next week with rain chances Monday.