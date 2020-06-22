Rain chances Tuesday, short cool down through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We kicked off the new work week on a warm and humid note with scattered showers and storms.

Monday night:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 PM Monday night for extreme northwestern Indiana.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this evening and tonight points west of Indianapolis. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for western Indiana with a Slight Risk for northwestern Indiana. Main threat is isolated damaging winds, and brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also be threats.

Lows will only fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday:

We will bring in cooler air to make for a comfortable feel Tuesday afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are possible at times throughout your Tuesday.

Highs only top out in the low 80s.

Wednesday:

Isolated showers and storms may linger into your Wednesday morning. We will eventually dry out by the afternoon hours and be able to enjoy pleasant afternoon temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

8 Day Forecast:

Thursday looks to be a fantastic day with dry time and plentiful sunshine. Rain returns to the forecast Friday with several rounds of storms possible throughout the day and through the weekend. High temperatures will quickly climb back into the upper 80s by the end of the work week and into the weekend.