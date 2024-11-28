Rain ends, winter cold settles in | Nov. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Th coldest air of the season will move in starting tonight.

This morning:

Our mixture of rain and snow continues across central and specifically eastern Indiana this morning. Otherwise we’re left with cloudy conditions with temperatures into the mid 30s.

Today:

Look for the rain-snow mix to end before daybreak. A light coating could be possible on grassy areas east of State Road 3 in eastern Indiana. Meanwhile, cloudy conditions until at least late this afternoon will keep temperatures on the cool side, and there is a chance for maybe a sprinkle or flurry throughout the day. Highs will top out into the mid 40s.

Tonight:

We will get some breaks in the clouds tonight, which will allow for sharply colder temperatures. Lows will fall to the low to mid 20s.

Friday:

Black Friday should be mostly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. It will be significantly colder with highs into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This weekend:

The coldest air of the season arrives for the weekend. Look for high temperatures to hover around 30° and overnight lows falling to the mid 20s. Wind chills for the overnight could fall to the single digits in parts of the state over the weekend.

Next week:

We will remain chilly to open up the new week with highs in the lower 30s for Monday and Tuesday. We do see a notable warming trend coming by midweek with a chance of precipitation riding into the area by Wednesday and highs returning back to the 40s.