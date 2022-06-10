Weather

Rain Friday; Big time heat returns!

A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to the lower 60s with some clouds and sunshine! Rain returns through late morning and this afternoon. They’ll be scattered in nature and will be around through most of the afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s.

Stray shower to start the morning on Saturday but we’ll see any shower activity clear out quickly during the late morning giving way to a great afternoon! Highs will top out in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through the end of the day. Sunday scattered showers and storms return with highs climbing to the mid 80s.

The hottest air of the season will arrive next week with highs starting off in the lower 90s Monday with spotty thunderstorm chances. Core of the hottest air will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with highs possibly near the 100° mark with high uhmidity and sunshine. Rain chances return by the end of the week with highs still in the lower 90s.