Rain moves out, chilly temps settle in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much colder temperatures move in to wrap up the month.

This morning:

Scattered showers continue for areas south and east of the Indy metro area.

Temperatures are hovering in the 40s for most of the state as cloud cover hangs overhead. 30s are sliding into northwestern portions of the state this morning.

Monday:

Light showers continue for the morning hours. Chilly but dry air mass works into the state for the afternoon, clearing our skies for later in the day.

We’ve likely already hit our high temperatures for the day early this morning, so expect afternoon temperatures to only hit the lower 40s.

Monday night:

Clear and calm conditions will provide for a much colder overnight. A freeze warning is in effect for most of the state, as lows fall to the mid 20s.

Tuesday:

Bright and chilly start to the day. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

Trick or treat forecast:

Upper level low will spin to our north, sparking scattered clouds, and even a few bursts of snow showers for the late afternoon/early evening hours. Best chance for snow will be for the northern half of the state. No accumulation is expected, but lower visibilities will be possible with some of the heavier bursts.

In addition, blustery winds will make for a bitter cold walk around the neighborhood. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the week, but we will gradually warm up the temps as we head into the weekend. Highs should hover around 60° by Saturday. Rain chances could return for Sunday and Monday of next week.