Rain moves out Friday, dry weather slides in for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant weather on tap for the weekend. Big warm up on tap for next week.

This morning:

Radar still has scattered light showers across much of the state, with a bit more coverage in eastern Indiana. A trough digging through Illinois and Indiana is aiding in squeezing out the showers.

Temperatures remain seasonably mild thanks to cloud cover, with most areas in the lower/middle 50s.

Friday:

Trough moving through will keep us mostly cloudy and cool through the day. We can’t rule out a few spotty light showers from time to time this afternoon. Highest rain chances through the day will likely be in eastern portions of the state.

Highs top out in the middle/upper 50s.

Friday night:

Skies will quickly clear out overnight, which will allow for much cooler temperatures. Lows drop to the middle 40s.

Saturday:

Slightly warmer day ahead. Some Isolated showers could be possible north of the Indy metro Saturday morning, but most will be quiet. Winds will pick up, gusting between 20-30mph at times through the day. Highs top out in the low/middle 60s.

Sunday;

A quick shot of cooler air moves in to close out the weekend, but conditions should be bright and quiet. Highs top out in the mid/upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Watch out for some patchy frost Monday morning, as many will see lows dipping to the low/mid 30s. A nice warm up on tap starting Tuesday, with highs surging to the mid 70s. Chances for rain return Wednesday – Friday next week.