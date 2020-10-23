Rain moving out, chilly weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a wet Friday for a lot of areas across the state, showers and storms will move out by the overnight hours and eventually lead to a cool weekend.

Friday night:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for far east central Indiana until 9 PM EDT.

Showers and storms will continue to move out of the state through tonight. There is still the chance for isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail as the the primary threats this evening. However, an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

A much cooler and damp night is ahead with lows falling into the low 40s with breezy winds.

Trending Headlines

Saturday:

Grab the jacket and pants because our temperatures will be much cooler than they have been in the past couple of days. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 50s for what will be a chilly Fall-like day.

Sunday:

We will remain on the chilly side with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will rise into the low to mid 50s.

8 Day Forecast:

Rain chances look to return for the first portion of the new work week next week. More rain chances are possible next Thursday. Temperatures will remain below normal through the week.