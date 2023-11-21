Rain moving out late Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gloomy conditions and steady temperatures expected for much of the day.

This morning:

Low pressure is slowly moving through the Midwest. Ahead of it, steady showers continue to push through much of the state. A dry slot is working into western portions of Indiana.

Temperatures are holding in the low/mid 40s.

Tuesday;

The dry slot that’s working into western Indiana will fill in across the state as we push through the morning. Steady showers will continue to move northeast of the area. Some isolated showers will still be around for the remainder of the day, with gloomy conditions and gusty winds at times.

Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Tuesday night:

Cloudy conditions for much of the state. Winds should ease up quite a bit as the low pressure system moves further away. Lows fall to the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy but dry and quiet conditions for the busy travel day. Highs will be a bit cooler, only hitting the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving:

Pretty nice weather for the holiday. Near normal temperatures with tons of sunshine and quiet winds. Highs top out near 50°.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will cool down just a touch for Friday into the weekend, with highs in the low/mid 40s all 3 days. A weak system Sunday morning could produce mainly rain showers, but a few snowflakes could be mixed in. Temperatures look to remain below average early next week.