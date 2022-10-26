Weather

Rain moving out, turning cooler

We picked up just over an inch of rain from yesterdays evenings rain event! We’re still picking up on a few spotty showers this morning with a good bulk of the steady rain well out of the state. The rain will move out mid to late morning. Temperatures this morning will start off in the lower 50s. Should be a cooler and breezy day with highs climbing to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with decreasing clouds through the day! Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Should be a quiet rest of the work week with highs still remining cool Thursday. Most spots will top out in the upper 50s with mainly sunny skies. By Friday highs will top out in the lower 60s.

This weekend looks comfortable and sunny to start! Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid 60s! Rain chances return Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. There could be a few left over rain chances for Halloween Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Rain moves out Tuesday with highs remaining warm in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday of next week.