Rain on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking rain, wind and warmer temperatures to end the week.



Wednesday night: It will be clear and breezy but not as cold on this first night of the new year. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s through the overnight hours.



Thursday: The gradual warming trend continues Thursday. Enjoy a dry start to the day. Clouds, winds, temperatures and rain chances will increase throughout the day.





Spotty showers will develop Thursday afternoon, expect widespread rain Thursday night.



Friday: It will be wet, windy and mild to start our Friday. Expect widespread rain with temperatures in the low to mid 50s by early afternoon. Temperatures will fall Friday night, rain will quickly transition to light snow.



8 Day forecast: Prepare for much colder conditions with a light wintry mix Saturday. We’ll dry out as temperatures fall to the 20s Saturday night. Sunday will be the best weather day of the weekend, enjoy sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. The above normal temperature trend will continue for much of next week.