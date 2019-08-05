Rain returns this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –We’re tracking daily chances for showers and storms this week.

Monday night:

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as temperatures hold steady in the 80s for most of the evening. We can’t rule out isolated showers and storms tonight. Temperatures will fall to the low 70s overnight.

Tuesday:

Prepare for a hot and humid day with scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon/evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Wednesday:

We’ll start our day with partly sunny skies Wednesday. Clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon as a few isolated showers develop and storms develop.

8 Day forecast:

Expect hot and humid conditions on Thursday with a chance for afternoon storms. Rain chances and temperatures will decrease as we head into the weekend. Enjoy sunny skies, dry conditions and temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.