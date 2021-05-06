Weather

Rain returns Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday morning with scattered showers and storms arriving as early as noon. Showers will stick around through the entire day with highs in the lower 60s. Showers should exit by midnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday will be dry with highs in the lower 60s.

An unsettled weekend with isolated rain chances late Saturday. There should be plenty of dry time during the daytime hours with highs in the mid-60s. Better chances of showers and storms Sunday for Mother’s Day with highs in the upper 50s.

We start off next week on a dry and cool note with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll slowly climb to the lower to mid-60s through mid week with plenty of dry time and sunshine.