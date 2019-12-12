Rain, snow and cooler temperatures are on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a weekend system that will bring rain, snow and cooler temperatures.



Thursday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain mild through the evening commute. We’re not as cold tonight as clouds briefly decrease overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 30s.



Friday: The gradual warming trend continues into Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Enjoy a mild but dry day on Friday as temperatures warm to the mid 40s.



Saturday: Prepare for light precipitation Saturday as both rain and snow are possible. Spotty light rain showers will transition to a light mix, expect light snow by Sunday.



Sunday: It will be mainly dry on Sunday with the chance for isolated snow flurries. Expect a colder afternoon Sunday as temperatures will only warm to the low 30s. Snow showers will develop Sunday night.



8 Day forecast: A light wintry mix will transition to all snow Monday. Expect a cold Monday with possible slick spots on the roads as snow and rain will continue into Monday afternoon. If temperatures remain cold enough before precipitation comes to an end Monday, minor snow accumulation will be expected. As for now we’re expecting the precipitation type to change from rain, to a wintry mix to all snow by Monday evening with light snow as the primary form of precipitation.