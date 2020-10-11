Rain stays south today, mild temperatures continue to open the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Remnants from Delta will continue to stay south of the state today. Clouds and mild temperatures hang around for the first half of the week.

Today:

Showers associated with Delta will continue to march through Kentucky and Tennessee this morning. A few light showers will be possible through Noon in extreme southeastern Indiana.

Otherwise, most of the state is dry and cloudy, with highs topping out in the middle 70s.

Tonight:

Cloudy, quiet and seasonably mild. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Monday:

Dry start to the day with mostly cloudy conditions. A cold front moves into the state for the afternoon, sparking scattered showers across the state.

Rainfall amounts should be light, only reaching around 0.10″ for much of the state.

Highs hit the upper 70s Monday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Quiet days setting up for Tuesday and Wednesday with closer to average temperatures. A sharp cold front moves in on Thursday, sparking showers across the area. Much colder air will follow, sending highs Friday and Saturday into the 50s, and overnight lows into the 30s as we head into the weekend.