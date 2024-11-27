Rain to snow mix moving in later today, much colder holiday weekend ahead | Nov. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly showers moving in this afternoon could slow down the busy travel day for many Hoosiers.

This morning:

Clouds are continuing to increase this morning ahead of our next system set to bring us some rain chances later on for our Wednesday. Temperatures are running chilly but slightly above the seasonable norm for late November, with most areas hanging out in the mid and upper 30s.

Wednesday:

Will keep with cloudy skies for the rest of the morning with a few sprinkles possible but the thought is most of the area should stay dry until lunchtime. Rain will start filling in as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, bringing widespread coverage of chilly showers with a few moderate downpours.

Afternoon high temperatures will top out into the mid 40s.

Wednesday night:

We still feel that we could see a mixture of snow with the rain as we cooled down for the evening and overnight hours. If this were to take place, it would likely be north of Interstate 70. Accumulations should be relatively light and confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. That said, roads should just remain wet for any traveling taking place on our Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Precipitation should come to an end as we get closer to daybreak Thursday morning.

New precipitation amounts should be around a quarter to a half an inch by Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving:

Much of our Thanksgiving should be dry. The exception will be very early in the morning as our Wednesday storm system departs from our area, so leftover sprinkles or flurries could be around pre-daybreak on Thursday.

Meanwhile, clouds will slowly decrease as we head into the afternoon hours with high temperatures topping out into the low to mid 40s.

Friday:

A very strong push of cold air will start to fill in on Friday with high temperatures feeling to get above freezing for the afternoon.

Frigid weekend:

Very cold air comes in over the weekend as well, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s on Saturday and only into the mid-20s on Sunday. Overnight temps will fall to the teens, and both mornings wind chills will likely be in the single digits for many locations across the state for Saturday and Sunday morning.

Next week:

The cold air will continue as we head into the first week of December. There are also some chances for snow showers with a couple of clipper systems possible for the first couple of the days of next week.