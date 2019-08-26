Rain to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Light rain to start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon. Highs are running almost 10° below the average highs with most spots in the mid-80s for this time of year. Showers will become more isolated with lows in the 60s.

A few morning showers possible Tuesday with showers becoming spotty during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. By midweek, it’ll dry out with lots of sunshine through the day. Highs are expected to remain below the seasonal highs with most spots in the upper 70s to near 80 through the end of the week.

There could be a few isolated showers by the end of the week and Saturday.