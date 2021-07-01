Weather

Rain to start with comfortable days ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A very wet start to Thursday morning with heavy rain and storms. We have Flash Flood warning and a Flash flood watch for much of the area. Some spots waking up to 1″-3″ of rain on the ground.

Rain and storms will continue through the afternoon becoming more broken during the latter half of the day. Highs Thursday will top out in the lower 80s. Rain will be completely out of here Thursday night with lows in the lower 60s.

We are in store for a fantastic looking day Friday! Highs will top out in the upper 70s with nothing but sunshine and comfortable conditions throughout the day! That gorgeous weather will continue through the entire weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 70s with sunshine! Sunday for the Fourth of July highs will warm to the mid-80s.

The quiet and dry stretch of weather will continue through the first half of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° by Tuesday with increasing humidity. Shower and storm chances will return mid to late week next week with highs in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday.