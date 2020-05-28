Rain with cooler temperatures to end workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a slightly cooler Thursday with scattered showers and storms.

Thursday night:

Scattered showers may linger into the evening hours with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

We will finally have a slightly cooler night ahead with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday:

We will start your Friday with scattered showers and a few storms as a weak front pushes across the state. A drier and cooler air-mass will settle into the state by the evening hours.

Highs will only top out in the low to mid 70s as we will not be as warm and muggy as we have been lately.

Saturday:

Enjoy a beautiful weekend as we settle into a comfortable feel with lower humidity and plentiful sunshine. The fantastic temperature trend will last through the weekend with highs topping out in the low 70s.

8 Day Forecast:

Much warmer air with humidity will return for next week with high temperatures returning to the 80s through midweek. Isolated shower and storm chances are possible for next Wednesday with rain chances increasing for Thursday.