Weather

Rainy and chilly day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rain for the Wednesday morning drive with pockets of heavy rain not only through the morning but through the afternoon as well. Temperatures will also remain well below the seasonal highs with everyone in the mid-50s. Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon with gusts exceeding 30 mph. By the end of the day, we could easily have 2″-3″ of rain.

Lows Wednesday night will fall to the upper 40s.

Scattered showers will continue through the day on Thursday with highs still running cool. Most spots will be in the lower 60s. Temperatures begin to warm to the lower 70s by the end of the week with sunshine returning!

Our next weather maker arrives late Friday and early Saturday with a few morning showers. Otherwise, we could salvage the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Highs will continue to warm through the end of the weekend and through early next week with highs in the mid-70s with sunshine!