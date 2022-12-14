Weather

Rainy Wednesday

A wet start to the morning with showers around through the morning drive. Temperatures will start off in the lower 40s. There will be a break in the rain late morning and through the middle half of the day. OUr second batch of rain will arrive right before the evening drive with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs today will top out in the lower 50s. Rain will stick around through the overnight and begin to peter out early Thursday morning. We could see about an inch of rain.

Thursday there could be a light mix but most of the day will remain dry with highs starting to cool to the mid 40s. It’s going to turn much colder by the end of the week with highs in the mid 30s Friday with a few flurries around.

It gets even colder this weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Colder weather will continue through the holiday week with highs well below the seasonal high with most spots in the upper 20s to lower 30s through the middle part of next week.