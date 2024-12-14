Rainy weekend followed by cooler, drier conditions | Dec. 14th, 2024

TONIGHT

Rain will continue through the night as a low-pressure system moves through the region. Rainfall could be steady to occasionally heavy, with totals between half an inch and three-quarters of an inch. East-southeast winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s.

TOMORROW

Rain is likely during the morning hours, with lingering drizzle possible by the afternoon under cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 50s. Winds will shift to the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Additional rainfall amounts will range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Patchy drizzle will linger early, transitioning to another round of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will remain cloudy, and rainfall totals will be light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. Lows will settle in the mid 40s, with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY

A second round of rain will arrive, with occasional thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times, with totals between a half inch and three-quarters of an inch. Highs will climb into the upper 50s. South winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain will taper off before midnight, leaving partly cloudy skies. Much cooler air will settle in overnight, with lows dropping to the mid 30s. Winds will shift to the west at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

TUESDAY

Dry weather and sunshine return. Highs will reach the upper 40s, with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds will increase overnight, with rain chances developing after 1 a.m. Lows will drop into the mid 30s, with light southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Rain is likely during the morning hours, tapering off in the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s, with south-southeast winds shifting to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will dip into the mid 20s. Northwest winds will remain around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

Rain and mild temperatures dominate through Monday, with highs reaching the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunshine returns briefly on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s. Rain makes another appearance late Tuesday night into Wednesday, followed by cooler air for the rest of the week. Highs drop to the mid 30s by Thursday, with lows in the mid 20s. Next weekend looks seasonable, with highs climbing back to the low 40s under partly sunny skies.