Rainy weekend with more rain on Monday | Dec. 13, 2024

TONIGHT

Quiet weather tonight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s. East winds will remain light at around 5 to 10 mph. Despite the clouds, no precipitation is expected, and the cold air will linger, though slightly milder than recent nights.

TOMORROW

Clouds will dominate much of Saturday with a gradual increase in rain chances by late afternoon. A 50% chance of rain develops after 4 PM, but any rain that falls will likely be light and scattered at first. Highs will reach the upper 40s, a notable improvement thanks to warm air moving in from the south. East-southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph will help usher in this milder air.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Rain becomes widespread during the evening, particularly after 7 PM, as a more organized system moves through the region. Lows will hold steady around 40 degrees, keeping the air mild overnight. Southeast winds will pick up, gusting as high as 25 mph. Rainfall totals will range between a quarter and half an inch by sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY

Sunday will start wet, with rain likely through the morning. The rain should taper off by early afternoon, but clouds will stick around. Highs will top out in the low 50s, keeping the day feeling mild despite the rain. South-southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph may gust up to 20 mph at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy skies persist overnight, with a 50% chance of scattered rain showers. Lows will settle near 45 degrees. South winds will diminish slightly, staying around 5 to 10 mph. Rain amounts overnight are expected to be light.

MONDAY

Expect a more active weather pattern on Monday as rain returns, along with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the upper 50s, making it the warmest day of the stretch. South winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Rainfall totals could be significant, with some areas seeing over half an inch.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain will taper off after midnight, leaving mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Lows will drop to the mid-30s as west winds increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Precipitation chances decrease to around 60%, and skies will start to clear toward Tuesday morning.

7 DAY FORECAST

A warming trend will take hold over the weekend, bringing milder temperatures to the region. Rain becomes a dominant feature late Saturday into Sunday, with another round of heavier rain and possible thunderstorms expected Monday. Highs will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s through the start of the week. By Tuesday, cooler air returns behind the rain, bringing highs back into the low 40s with drier conditions. Late-week trends suggest a potential for more precipitation, possibly rain or snow, as another system approaches, but confidence remains low. Overall, temperatures remain near seasonal norms, with lows ranging from the 20s to mid-40s.