Rainy, windy and warm Wednesday

Light showers around the metro area this morning with a few pockets of heavy rain in northern Indiana. Temperatures are chilly with most spots in the lower 40s. Winds will crank up as well with gusts around 40-50 mph through the day. Rain and storms will continue through the rest of the morning and afternoon. Highs could come close to record warmth with most spots approaching 70°! We could see a few gusty storms this afternoon in western Indiana. Rain and storms will move out during the evening hours. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s. Winds will relax a little bit with gusts around 20-30 mph with highs in the mid 60s! Should see lots of sunshine. A cold front will pass through the state late afternoon dropping our temperatures to the mid 20s early Friday morning.

Friday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower 40s.

This weekend looks mild with highs returning to the upper 40s Saturday with highs returning to the lower 50s Sunday! Highs will continue to climb to the lower 60s early next week with some shower chances and windy conditions. Still very mild through next Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.