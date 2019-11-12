Record-breaking cold Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After setting a daily record for snowfall of 2.8,” we broke a record low of 14°! Snow is well east of us with temperatures only warming to the lower to mid-20s. Wind chills will stay in the lower teens through the afternoon. The silver lining of the forecast will be the sunshine for today.

On Tuesday night we could break yet another record with lows falling into the single digits!

Wednesday will be another cold start with sub-zero wind chills. Highs will be a little warmer with most warming to the lower 30s with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will start a slow warming trend with temperatures warming to the mid-30s, which is still below the seasonal high.

By the weekend, temperatures return to the 40s with lots of sunshine! The next chance for rain arrives early next week with highs flirting with normal.