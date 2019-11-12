INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The record-breaking cold temperatures will continue overnight.

Tuesday night: Prepare for another night of record-breaking cold temperatures as they once again fall to the single digits. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will remain light. When you factor in the wind overnight it will feel like it’s near to below zero.

Wednesday: We’ll start with record-breaking cold temperatures. Clouds and temperatures will increase throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cold conditions in the afternoon.

Thursday: The slight warming will continue in the afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid 30s under partly sunny skies.

8 Day forecast: The below-normal temperature trend will end the workweek. We’ll be sunny and dry Saturday as temperatures finally will return to the 40s. The gradual warming will near 50 degrees in the forecast Monday. A few isolated showers will develop Monday afternoon.