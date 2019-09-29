INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for record breaking heat this week.



Sunday night:

We’re warm and muggy this evening with the chance for a few isolated showers. Partly cloudy and mild oversight with lows in the upper 60s.



Monday:

Monday will bring record breaking heat our way. Skies will become mostly sunny as temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. High 90





Tuesday:

Record breaking temperatures are possible again Tuesday. Mostly sunny, hot and humid as temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s.



Wednesday:

Clouds will increase throughout the day Wednesday, expect a hot day. Winds will pick up ahead of the cold front. Spotty showers and storms will develop Wednesday night.



8 Day forecast:

Keep the umbrella handy as showers and storms linger into Thursday morning. Breezy and cooler conditions are expected Thursday as much cooler air sinks into the state. Enjoy cool but comfortable weather to end the work week.