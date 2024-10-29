Record heat and gusty winds Tuesday | Oct. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind gusts could reach up to 40mph at times today.

This morning:

Very mild temperatures for your Tuesday morning as clouds are rolling overhead and a strong south-westerly flow is keeping temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning.

Tuesday:

There are red flag warnings in place across the northern portions of Central Indiana due to a higher fire risk for today. The reason for this is the long stretch of dry weather we’ve had, the relative humidity will be low today, and wind gusts could get up to around 40 mph. All of these ingredients will make it easy for fires to spread.

Meanwhile, the big stories for the rest of the day will be the record warmth and gusty winds. High temperatures will top out around 80°. Today’s record high is 81.

Tuesday night:

Temperatures stay mild tonight under mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds. Low temperatures will fall to the lower 60s. The record-high minimum temperature for Wednesday morning is 63°.

Wednesday:

Another near-record-setting day for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds. High temperatures will pop out into the lower 80s. The record high on Wednesday is 82°.

Wind gusts could reach over 30 mph at times.

Rain returns for Halloween:

As early as Wednesday night and leading into Halloween on Thursday, a cold front will move through the states, bringing widespread showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. The best rain chances will be in the morning and afternoon hours, but we can’t rule out some leftover or lingering showers during trick-or-treating hours across the state.

Up to around a half-inch of rainfall is possible.

We will top out with highs and the low 70s for Thursday afternoon, but with cooler air rushing in behind the cold front, numbers will be closer to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the time we have trick-or-treating hours.

Extended forecast:

A rush of cooler Canadian air settles in for Friday. High temperatures will only top out into the mid and upper 50s. We should bounce back to the mid-60s for the weekend. The pattern turns active again as early as Sunday, with scattered rain chances to end the weekend and the possibility for a few more rain chances for Monday of next week.