Recording-breaking heat to end September!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH0 – A very warm and muggy start to the last day of September. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s with lots of sunshine! September will wrap up to the be warmest September on record and the 3rd driest.

October will start out on a warm and muggy note with highs returning to the lower 90s with sunshine! Record-breaking warmth will continue through the day on Wednesday. A potent cold front will swing in midweek knocking temperatures to the 70s Thursday with a few isolated showers.

Friday will feel fantastic with highs running a bit below the seasonal high with most spots topping out in the upper 60s.

Fall-like weekend ahead with highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70. Better of the two days will be Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Better chance for rain Sunday with scattered showers and storms.