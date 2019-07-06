Relief from the heat Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the early evening.

TONIGHT: If you’re going to be out this evening make sure you pack the umbrella. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. It doesn’t look like we’ll see anything severe, however heavy rainfall is likely. Temperatures eventually fall into the upper 70s.

The rain tapers off once the sun sets.

It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows only dropping in the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: The main weather story is it’s not going to be as hot as it has been the last few days. Look for partly sunny skies. An isolated showers is possible south of the city but most locations should stay dry.

Temperatures climb into the lower 80s by lunchtime and highs will reach the middle 80s. That’s our normal high for this time of year. It’s still going to be a little humid but heat index values should not be where they have been the last several days.

MONDAY: You should really be able to feel the lower humidity on Monday. Highs will stay in the middle 80s. We’ll see lots of sunshine and no rain.

8DAY FORECAST: Look for another dry day on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. Highs climb back into the middle 80s close to 90 for the middle of the week. Temperatures drop into the low and middle 80s for the end of the week with lots of sunshine.