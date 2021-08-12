Weather

Relief on the way!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A really stuffy and warm Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 80s with a few storms in northern Indiana to start. Expect a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s with highs humidity and feel like temperatures in the lower 100s. There is a stray shower or storm chance mid to late morning with an isolated storm chance this afternoon.

There is a marginal risk for the northern half of the state Thursday for damaging winds and hail. Lows Thursday night will fall to the lower to mid-70s.

A cold front will move across the state Friday sparking up scattered showers and storms during the morning. Showers should move out mid-afternoon with highs running closer to the seasonal high. Most spots will top out in the mid-80s.

This weekend looks fantastic! Humidity will drop and highs will also drop! Most spots will warm to the lower 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It’ll be a quiet start next week with highs in the lower 80s to start with rain chances increasing and temperatures increasing as well.