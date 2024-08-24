Rising temperatures and quiet days ahead

TONIGHT

Expect a mostly clear night with temperatures settling in the upper 60s. Light winds from the south-southwest will continue, providing a mild and comfortable evening.

TOMORROW

Anticipate a hot day with temperatures soaring into the low 90s. The day will start calm but will see southwesterly winds picking up to 5 to 7 mph in the morning, enhancing the heat. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with occasional high clouds.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Conditions remain mostly clear with overnight lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening will become calm, maintaining the warm nighttime temperatures.

MONDAY

The heat intensifies as highs reach near 93 degrees under sunny skies. Calm morning winds will become southwesterly, ranging from 5 to 7 mph by the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT

A clear and warm night is expected, with lows in the low 70s. Light southwesterly winds will persist.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be another scorcher with highs near 94 degrees. Expect sunny conditions throughout the day with west-southwest winds of 5 to 7 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies roll in with a 20% chance of late-night showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. It will be another warm night with lows in the low 70s and west-southwest winds of 3 to 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a high near 93. Calm winds in the morning will shift to west-southwest around 6 mph by the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms persists, primarily before 8 AM and after 2 PM.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A slight chance of early evening showers or thunderstorms continues with a 10% chance of precipitation. The night will be partly cloudy with lows around 71 and calm northwest winds.

THURSDAY

The week continues hot with highs near 92 under mostly sunny skies. Calm winds in the morning will shift to east-southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Another 20% chance for showers.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The pattern of warm nights continues with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 70s. East winds of 3 to 5 mph in the evening will become calm overnight.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead promises a stretch of hot and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will consistently hover in the mid-90s, with minimal rain chances until the possibility of showers and storms increases slightly by mid-week. As the week progresses, a weak cold front may approach the area, potentially bringing a slight cooldown and increased chances for rain by next weekend.