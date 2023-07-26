Safely walking your pets on hot summer days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the summer heat intensifies, it’s crucial to take extra precautions when walking your pets to ensure their safety and well-being.

Dogs, in particular, are susceptible to heat-related illnesses, making it essential for pet owners to follow some simple guidelines to keep their furry friends cool and comfortable during walks.

Here are some tips to help you safely walk your pets on scorching summer days.

Choose the right time

Avoid walking your pets during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Instead, opt for early morning or late evening walks when temperatures are cooler. This will minimize the risk of heat exhaustion or burned paw pads on hot pavement.

Stay hydrated

Always carry a portable water bottle and a collapsible bowl for your pet. Offer them water frequently during the walk to prevent dehydration. Remember, dogs can’t sweat like humans, so they rely on panting to cool down. Providing access to water is crucial to help them regulate their body temperature.

Protect Their paws

Hot pavement can cause severe burns to your pet’s paw pads. Consider using booties or protective paw wax to shield their feet from the scorching ground.

Seek shade

Plan your walking route to include shaded areas, such as parks or tree-lined streets. Shade provides relief from direct sunlight and helps prevent overheating. If shade is limited, bring a portable umbrella or find areas with natural shade to rest during the walk.

According to a city ordinance, on any day where the temperature is at or above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, dogs much have shelter that is shaded.

Monitor Signs of overheating

Keep a close eye on your pet for signs of overheating, including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, or stumbling. If you notice any of these symptoms, find a cool spot immediately, offer water, and consider contacting a veterinarian.

Walking your pets on hot summer days requires extra care and attention. By following these simple guidelines, you can ensure your furry companions stay safe and comfortable during their outdoor adventures.

Remember, their well-being is in your hands, so prioritize their health and happiness while enjoying the summer season together.