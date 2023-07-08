Weather Blog: Saturday Night Forecast

Sunset: 9:15 PM

Tonight: Expect southern showers and storms to slow down for most after sundown. Most southern spots of showers will be settled down by midnight. Overnight drier air moves in from the north which will help us start to clear out and feel less muggy. Low temperature around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: Expect a partly sunny start to the day with no chance of showers anywhere in the state. Temperatures will struggle to get very hot or humid with northern air moving in throughout the day. This dry air will also lead to mostly sunny afternoon hours. High around 80 degrees with wind out of the north around 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow Night: We stay dry and quiet with northwestern air still streaming in. It looks like it will stay comfortable and quiet all night long with a low temperature around 60 degrees.

8 Day: We remain dry but hot as we move into the start of next week due to western winds and a high pressure system in control. By Wednesday, heavier winds out of the southwest will transport enough moisture into the region to pump some showers and storms back into the mix. Perturbed weather continues like this through next weekend.