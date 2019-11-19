Scattered light showers Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A little bit of patchy fog Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. Shower chances will increase through the afternoon with highs warming to the mid-40s. Rain will be light in nature through the later part of the day. Rain will move out by midnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be a warmer day with highs in the lower 50s with a partly sunny sky.

Thursday another area of low pressure will sweep in. That will increase our chance of showers during the day. There will be dry slots through the afternoon. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 50s with gusty winds out of the south around 15-25 mph. Rain will stick around for the day on Friday with highs running cooler, again, with most spots in the lower 40s.

This weekend starts off with a wintry mix through the morning hours Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Dry for Sunday with highs warming to the upper 40s.