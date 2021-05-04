Weather

Scattered rain and storms Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few showers and storms for Tuesday morning drive! Temperatures are starting off warm in the middle to upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day with an isolated stronger storm in southeast Indiana. Lows Tuesday night will fall to the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be a dry and cool day with highs in the lower 60s with sunshine! Spotty shower chances return Thursday with highs still on the cooler side Thursday. Highs still only manage to warm to the lower 60s.

Dry and cool end to the week with highs in the lower 60s. Mother’s Day weekend looks split right now with Saturday being the better of the two days. Highs will boost to the mid to upper 60s with sunshine. Looking cooler and wet for Mother’s Day with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures early next week look to warm to the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry!