Weather

Scattered rain; Nice weekend ahead!

Drying out this morning with temperatures in the 60s with cloudy skies. Highs today will top out in the lower 80s with scattered showers and storms as we head through the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather late tonight in southern Indiana. Lows will fall to the mid 60s. There could be a few spotty shower chances early Friday morning. Should be a great day Friday with highs in the lower 80s with loads of sunshine through the afternoon.

This weekend will be a quiet to start with sunshine on Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Sunday we factor in more scattered rain chances during the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

We start off the work week next week with highs in the lower 80s and widespread rain chances. We should clear it out by Tuesday with highs quickly warming to the upper 80s to near 90° by the end of the week.