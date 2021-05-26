Weather

Scattered shower and storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered showers and storms for the later half of Wednesday morning drive with a gusty thunderstorm possible! There is a marginal risk from Indianapolis and points east and south. Showers and storms start to become a bit more isolated Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 80s! We could squeeze out a few rays of sunshine Wednesday afternoon as well with partly cloudy skies! Clear and comfortable Wednesday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Most of the day Thursday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms arrive late with a gusty storm possible late in the evening. Highs Thursday are expected to warm to the lower 80s.

Friday we have more scattered shower and storm chances with highs cooling to the lower 70s.

This weekend showers will move out with highs running almost 10° below the seasonal high. Everyone will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a mainly sunny sky. It gets warmer for race day with highs rebounding to the lower 70s with a sunny sky!

Next week we start off dry and seasonal with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine! Shower and storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.