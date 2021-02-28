Scattered showers and mild temperatures Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures push close to 60° this afternoon with scattered rain chances throughout the day.

Sunday:

Warm front pushing through the state as provided steady showers across the southern half of the state this morning. This wave will likely move out by mid to late morning.

For the afternoon, an approaching cold front will keep clouds around, with another round of scattered showers across the area for the second half of the day. In between both systems, there should be some dry time, but spotty showers could be possible at any point today.

Highs top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday night:

Cold front will pass through the state, taking rain with it by mid evening. Partly cloudy conditions prevail with colder temperatures overnight. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Monday:

High pressure settles in to open the month of March, with cooler, but near normal temperatures. Highs top out in the mid-40s.

8 day forecast:

Very quiet weather pattern shaking out for the workweek. Highs will hold the mid-40s through Tuesday, but the overall theme will be warmer than average starting Wednesday through the end of the extended forecast with extremely limited rain chances.