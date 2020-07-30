Scattered showers and storms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light showers Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s. Showers and storms will become more widespread early Thursday afternoon with some pockets of some heavy rain. Highs Thursday will cool to the upper 70s to near 80°. Showers will dissolve Thursday evening with lows in the upper 60s.

An isolated storm chance Friday with plenty of dry time! Highs will remain in the lower 80s.

A split weekend with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated chance Saturday with a few rays of sunshine. Highs will still be in the lower 80s. A better chance of scattered storms Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

More rain to start early next week with highs still below the seasonal high with everybody in the upper 70s to near 80°. Shower chances becoming more isolated by mid to late week.