Scattered showers Tuesday morning; Better looking Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another soggy morning with showers and storms Tuesday morning. Temperatures are warm starting off in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will stick around through mid-morning.

A few peaks of sunshine possible through the afternoon helping boost temperatures to near 80°. Mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

A great day Wednesday with highs sitting comfortably in the upper 70s with a sunny sky. Low humidity will settle in for the next two days. Thursday will be another great afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Friday, we could see an isolated storm through the afternoon and early evening with highs warming to the lower 80s. A front will approach the areas and hang out over the state into the weekend giving most of central Indiana the chance for a few showers into the weekend. Highs will still warm to below normal topping out in the upper 70s.

