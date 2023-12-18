Scattered snow today, warmer temperatures late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Blustery conditions with scattered snow squalls for the afternoon. Much warmer conditions return late week.

Monday:

A cold front has moved through the state this morning. A strong northwest flow is now funneling in . This feature is bringing cold winds, scattered to numerous snow showers, and the likely arrival of snow squalls. The best chance this wintry show extends east of Interstate 65, particularly in areas like Muncie and Winchester, where the highest likelihood of snow squalls prevails.

Isolated accumulations, with up to 1-2 inches possible – mainly in northeastern areas of the state. The afternoon and early evening pose potential travel impacts with some of the snow squalls, with limited visibilities and blustery winds, along with some isolated areas of slick roads.

Meanwhile, temperatures will fall through the day. Winds gusts will be as highs as 40mph today, creating some cold wind chills.

Winds gradually diminishing through the night, wind chills could plunge into the single digits overnight.

Tuesday through Thursday

Dry conditions are expected to prevail through at least Thursday. High pressure settles in for the mid week, allowing for a gradual warm up. Temperatures, starting in the 30s on Tuesday, will rebound into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday

Late Week into Christmas:

The latter part of the week, extending into the Christmas weekend, bring back chances for rain. A few of the projections are advertising several rain opportunities as early as Friday, with scattered rain chances through the holiday.

Meanwhile, the warm up continues, with highs returning to the 50s for the holiday weekend, including highs in the mid 50s for Christmas Day.