Weather

Scattered snow today

A slightly warmer start to the morning with temperatures in the lower teens this morning with windchills in the lower single digits. Light snow will be around through the morning and parts of the afternoon and will be spotty in nature. Highs today will top out in the lower 30s. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 20s. It’ll be a cold end to the week with highs sliding to the mid 20s with a mostly sunny sky.

This weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 20s. It gets even warmer Sunday with highs continuing to warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs will continue to climb through the lower 40s with sunshine! Rain chances will increase Tuesday with highs warming to the lower 50s with showers through the day. Shower chances will continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.